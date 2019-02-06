Donald George Heidbrink entered into eternal rest on Jan 26, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and he left this world knowing he was loved. He was 77 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Laura, his brother, Raymond Heidbrink, Gail Heidbrink and Judith Heidbrink He has one surviving sister, Carolyn Heidbrink Luminais. He was married to Minnetta May Heidbrink for 54 years. He has two daughters, Stephanie Heidbrink Vignes, (Andre Vignes) and Lacey Heidbrink Bell. His grandchildren are Colby Lucia (Brittany Delaune Lucia) Zachary Bell, Zoe Bell and Fleur Vignes and one great-grandson, Kade (Colby Lucia). They were the light of his life. Donald served his country in the United States Navy. Visitation will be on Februry 9th, 2019 at his residence. 1720 N. Starrett Rd, Metairie, La 70003 from 1-4pm. His remains were entrusted to the Department of Health and Hospitals, Bureau of Anatomical Services.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019