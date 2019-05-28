Donald Gerard LeCompte was born October 29, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to George and Annie LeCompte. Donald passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Donald grew up in the Irish Channel, helping his dad in his gas station at the corner of Prytania and Foucher Streets. After graduating from Redemptorist High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. Donald married the love of his life, Katherine Fairburn and they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Following his honorable discharge, Donald and Katherine returned to Metairie where he worked for Delta Air Lines for 33 years. Donald retired in 1993 and was a member of the Delta Pioneers. Donald is survived by his wife, Katherine, with whom he shared 65 wonderful years; his daughters, Karen and husband Gary Merrifield of Prairieville, Louisiana, and Julie and husband Jim McNeil of St. Gabriel; six grandchildren, Christopher Gerard McNeil, Rachel Anne McNeil and fiancé Nicholas Chaney, Sarah and Philip Renfrow, Greg Merrifield, Jack Donald Merrifield, and Abby Merrifield; and one great grandchild, Emerson Renfrow. Donald is also survived by his nephew Charles LeCompte Jr. and wife Pam LeCompte, nephew Michael Fairburn and wife Kerri, and niece Jodie McGowen and husband Bobby, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Aline LeCompte Johnson and husband George Johnson, and Charles LeCompte Sr. and wife Yvonne LeCompte McMurray, and nephew Robert LeCompte. Donald loved spending time with his neighbors and his friends at the Metairie YMCA and at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their baseball, football, and volleyball games, birthday parties, and graduations. Donald never missed a Mardi Gras, a Short Stop po-boy, a good laugh, forwarding an email, taking a photo or making a video, eating a Snickers bar, enjoying a dram of Glenlevit, or cleaning our windshields when we visited. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend. He will be greatly missed. We wish to thank Dr. Dugan, CVT Surgical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Colonial Oaks Nursing Home, Hearts of Hospice, and all those who cared for him, especially Shirley Russell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 3412 Haring Road, Metairie, LA. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Mass following at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church of Metairie or . Condolences may be offered online at www.LeitzEaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019