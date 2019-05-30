The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
For more information about
Donald Harris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Hope Baptist Church
2028 Weyer St.
Gretna, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Hope Baptist Church
2028 Weyer St.
Gretna, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harris


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Harris Obituary
Donald Harris entered into eternal rest at Woldenberg Village of New Orleans on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 72. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Donald was a retired chef with A&G Cafeteria. Beloved husband of the late Rose Harris. Father of Donald Hensley, Jr. and Chad Harris. Son of the late Leotha Williams and Trent Watson Harris, Jr. Grandson of the late Stella Williams. Brother of Lloyd Verman. Close friend of Clyde Kelly and family, also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Good Hope Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Good Hope Baptist Church 2028 Weyer St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Eddie Cross, III officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now