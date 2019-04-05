Donald J. "Donnie" Kennelly passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Constance Hoth "Connie" Kennelly. Father of Patrick Joseph Kennelly, Jennifer Kennelly Bachman and Amy Kennelly Broughton (Tanner). Stepfather of Regina LaCaze (Greg), Jacqueline Fouquet, Walter V. Nunes (Jennifer) and Michael C. Nunes (Shelly). Grandfather of Magnolia and August. Step-grandfather of Ian, Daniel, Vivian, Rebecca, Christian, Annabelle, William, Jack and Tyler. Son of the late Donald Francis Kennelly, Ruby McGuffie Vincent and Seale "Jack" Vincent. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Donnie served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, earning the rank of Sergeant. Among other citations, he was awarded two Purple Hearts, Navy Unit Citation and Presidential Unit Citation. He worked for many years as a General Contractor and later as an independent insurance adjuster. He was a member of the American Legion Post 378 and was a true friend to all who knew him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorial Services and Military Honors will follow. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary