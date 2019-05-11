01/12/52– 04/29/19. Donald "Duck" Perkins passed away at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Shelly Rankins Perkins, brothers, John Jr., Armond and Rudy; Sisters, Ira Lee and Veronica. Donald is survived by his daughter Erica Dunn of Hammond, La., two grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his twin brother Ronald (Claire) and sisters; Cornelia Blackburn, Condrumel (Osborne) Gordon of Baton Rouge, La., Constance (Herbert) Wagner of Hammond, La., and June (Poland), and a host of nieces and nephews. Donald was a painter by trade. He loved watching TV, especially western movies. To his nieces and nephews, he was known as Uncle Duck. He loved babysitting them all and showing them off all dressed up. He was a product of the public school system. Donald will be greatly missed by his family. The family sends thanks to the staff at Ferncrest Nursing Home and to all that played a part in taking care of him where he passed. His remains were entrusted to the Neptune Society.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019