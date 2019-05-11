Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Duck" Perkins. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - New Orleans 3801 Williams Blvd. Suite A Kenner , LA 70065 (504)-464-3095 Send Flowers Obituary

01/12/52– 04/29/19. Donald "Duck" Perkins passed away at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Shelly Rankins Perkins, brothers, John Jr., Armond and Rudy; Sisters, Ira Lee and Veronica. Donald is survived by his daughter Erica Dunn of Hammond, La., two grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his twin brother Ronald (Claire) and sisters; Cornelia Blackburn, Condrumel (Osborne) Gordon of Baton Rouge, La., Constance (Herbert) Wagner of Hammond, La., and June (Poland), and a host of nieces and nephews. Donald was a painter by trade. He loved watching TV, especially western movies. To his nieces and nephews, he was known as Uncle Duck. He loved babysitting them all and showing them off all dressed up. He was a product of the public school system. Donald will be greatly missed by his family. The family sends thanks to the staff at Ferncrest Nursing Home and to all that played a part in taking care of him where he passed. His remains were entrusted to the Neptune Society. 01/12/52– 04/29/19. Donald "Duck" Perkins passed away at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Shelly Rankins Perkins, brothers, John Jr., Armond and Rudy; Sisters, Ira Lee and Veronica. Donald is survived by his daughter Erica Dunn of Hammond, La., two grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his twin brother Ronald (Claire) and sisters; Cornelia Blackburn, Condrumel (Osborne) Gordon of Baton Rouge, La., Constance (Herbert) Wagner of Hammond, La., and June (Poland), and a host of nieces and nephews. Donald was a painter by trade. He loved watching TV, especially western movies. To his nieces and nephews, he was known as Uncle Duck. He loved babysitting them all and showing them off all dressed up. He was a product of the public school system. Donald will be greatly missed by his family. The family sends thanks to the staff at Ferncrest Nursing Home and to all that played a part in taking care of him where he passed. His remains were entrusted to the Neptune Society. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close