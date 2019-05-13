|
Donald Philip Tabor of New Orleans, Louisiana passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Jenna Vee Morris Tabor for 57 years. Father of Mitchell and Jordan Tabor and the late Craig Tabor. Grandfather of Victoria, Owen and Reed Tabor. Mr. Tabor was a Navy veteran and an employee of Shell Oil Company for 33 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. Visitation will begin at 12 Noon until Mass time. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019