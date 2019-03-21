The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Donald Ragas
Donald "Duck" Ragas entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Duck, as he was affectionately known to family and friends was a retired Merchant Marine. Beloved husband of Diana Harris Ragas. Loving father of Donald D. (Wanda) Ragas Sr., Dana R. (Robert Jr.) Torregano, Dina R. (Samuel III) Williams, and Dionne Ragas. Son of the late Henry P. Ragas and Anita Hamilton Ragas. Brother of Alfred (Estelle) Ragas Sr., Ronald "Scott" (Ramona) Ragas, and the late Henry (Beryl) Ragas and Vincent Ragas. Brother-in-law of Jamesetta C. (Leslie) Williams, Ingrid Harris, Montreal H. Scott, Johnny A. (Shelia) Campbell Jr., and the late Donald J. Harris Sr. Godfather of Duane Ragas; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of All Saints Catholic Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche St., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m.; Recitation of Rosary 9:15a.m.; Celebration of Life 9:30a.m. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
