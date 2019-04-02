Donald "Don" Raymond Alonzo, Sr. entered peacefully into heaven on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Antoinette Distefano Alonzo. He was married for 36 years to the late Bettye Cryer Alonzo. A loving father of Kimberly A. Retherford, Donald R. Alonzo, Jr. (Joanna), Joseph A. Alonzo, Sr. (DeAnna), Rebecca A. Middleton (John), Michael A. Alonzo, Matthew A. Alonzo (Alan) and step-father of Mary Redding Perrin (Keith), Mark Shane Redding (Jackie) and Matthew Joseph Redding (Bonita). A proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Son of the late Arthemine Umbach Alonzo and Joseph Anthony Alonzo. Brother of Marvin Alonzo (Gloria), Howard "Tucker" Alonzo and Gerald Alonzo (Jane). He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 86, a native of Algiers, LA and a resident of Terrytown, LA. "Don" served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years earning the rank of Major. During his time in the Air Force, he received "The Legion of Merit", Joint Service Accommodation, Air Force Accommodation and the Air Force Marksmanship Award. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for Bell South as an Electrical Engineer and retired after 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 218 as well as The Knights of Columbus. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. He also received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering through the Air Force Institute of Technology. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm until 10:00 PM. Interment will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at Camp Villerie, Slidell, LA. on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. On line condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary