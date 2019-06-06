Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Don's Home Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, March 27th artist Donald Ensor Scott, 75, died peacefully in his painting studio at his home with his wife Marcia by his side. Don is survived by his wife, Marcia Anglem of New Orleans, LA, his brothers Jimmy Scott, Chester Scott (Patsy), Curtis Scott (Patricia), John Scott and sister Beverly London (Larry). He is also survived by his goddaughter Ella Khorov as well as countless friends and adopted family. He was predeceased by his mother Anna Scott, his father Edward Scott and his brother Joseph Scott. Don was a lifelong artist who began his career as a student at the University of Oregon where he studied sculpture. After graduation, he discovered painting and printmaking while studying and working in New York City and Puerto Rico. He found his love for painting portraits in Provincetown, MA. Don made his way to Louisiana in 1973 which led him to find his artistic home in New Orleans. His passion for his new artistic home led him to paint portraits in Jackson Square's heyday in the early 1970's through the mid 1980's. Don also worked as a courtroom sketch artist for WWL/CBS and WDSU/NBC, covering all major trials for over 20 years, including those of the infamous Governor Edwin Edwards. In his later years Don enjoyed painting both abstracts and the sights and scenes of New Orleans' neighborhoods and characters. Don was an artist of immense talent, a great friend to a wide array of people and a loving husband to Marcia. He was also a warrior who battled his affliction with Parkinson's disease for many years with the same fierceness that he used in his painting. Those of us who live with his work on our walls will continue to thank him and wonder at his vision for the rest of our lives. Don was serious, opinionated, funny, a great dancer and steadfast in his dedication to art. He was also a loyal member of the Who Dat Nation. Don showed us that we can face extreme adversity with grace, honor and bravery. Don has donated his body to LSU Medical School. We want to thank everyone for their love and support throughout Don's difficult struggle with the devastating effects of Parkinson's. A celebration of Don's life and art will be held at his home on June 9, 2019 from 2pm – 6pm.

