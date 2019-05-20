Donald "Duck, SW, Coach" Wilfred Winchester departed this life at Touro Infirmary Hospital on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Donald was a retired operator with Southern Pacific. Devoted father of Kevin (Kevin) Owens, Marlon Keith(Tam) Davis, Shamika Ross, and Keonta Harrell. Son of the late Willie, Sr. and Nancy Winchester. Brother of Willie Winchester, Jr., Marlon Craig (Mona Lisa) Winchester, Sr., Theola Sparks of Kennick, WA., Karen W. (David) Dickerson, Valerie C. Winchester, Lisa W. Mitchell, and the late Parnell, Jr., Clifford Morris, Ralph Winchester, Sr., and Claudette Gail Page. Uncle of Faith (Issac) Joseph and the late Deron Winchester and Courtney Willette Dickerson. Nephew of Brenda Dumas. Brother in law of Judy Morris. Godfather of Doreen Carter. Godbrother of Elenor S. Mitchell. Devoted friend of Darryl Gray, also survived by 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of True Vine Baptist Church, Second Zion Baptist Church, Greater Zionfield and neighboring churches; employees of RTA, JPPSS, Capital One, ASIFCU and Port of New Orleans are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin 8:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery-Slidell, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019