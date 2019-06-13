|
Donna Daigle Trosclair passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Destrehan. Donna was a retired school teacher. Beloved wife of the late Charleston James Trosclair, Sr. Mother of the most wonderful son, Charleston "C.J." Trosclair, Jr. Daughter of the late Helen Daigle LeBlanc and Arthur Adam Daigle. tepdaughter of the late Robert G. LeBlanc, Sr. Sister of Brian Daigle, Walter Daigle (Cristina) and Kevin Daigle (Jennifer). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Destrehan. Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019