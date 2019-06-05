Donna "Marie" Dillon departed life on Friday, May 28, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, LA on June 23, 1951. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Green and sister, Shirley McGill. She is survived by her husband, Wilbur James Dillon; 4 children, Melvin Bowser Jr. (Natasha), Wilbur James Howard, Marie Lewis (Darryl Sr.), Schwanda Dillon Hyman (Demetrius); her mother, Emma White; 3 siblings, Ira Curley (Martin), Shelby (Marie) and Tyrone Jones; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Valerie France, Mecie Straughter, Chantel Warren (Jerome Jr.), Fannie Captain (Rev. Jeremiah), Dorothy R., Inola (Rev. Clinton), Roan, Ricardo, and Keith Dillon, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10:00AM at First Pilgrims Baptist Church, 1228 Arts St. NOLA 70117. Officiant, Rev. George Green and host Pastor Rev. Eugene Mitchell. Visitation 8:00AM until service. Interment Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc., "Divine, A New Dimension of Service," 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116; (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019