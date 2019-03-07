|
Donna Joseph Taylor, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, was called by the Lord on Thursday, the 28th of February 2019 at the age of 68. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Thurman Taylor, one son Wilmington Norway Stephens III, one daughter-in-law, Artrina Jenkins Stephens, two grandchildren Marissa Donnice Stephens and Wilmington Norway Stephens IV, two stepdaughters, Maria Yvette Taylor and Debra Vanessa Taylor, grandchildren Tommy Williams, Nancy (Nia) Taylor, Myanna Brown and Carlos Taylor. Donna is also survived by her sister Dianne Collins; as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father William Joseph, mother Irene Joseph, sister Sylvia Lanoix and her brothers Terry Joseph Sr. and Errol Joseph Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116, at 2:00 P.M. Visitation begins at 1:00 P.M. Interment, Private. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019