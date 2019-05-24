The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Donna Lee Ritzmann Obituary
Donna Lee Ritzmann passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved mother of Steven Joseph Ritzmann (Jill). Daughter of the late Luree and Lester Harrison. Sister of the late Kathy Williams and Carl Harrison. Grandmother of Spencer Ritzmann. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life Service for friends and family will be announced privately. Donna will be forever lovingly remembered and missed. Along with her family, Donna's countless friends and past coworkers will miss her quick wit, her ability to make new friends easily wherever she went, and for her unwavering love of and devotion to her family and friends. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 26, 2019
