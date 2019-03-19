Donna Leigh Potier passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by love. Born and raised in New Orleans, she lived there until relocating to Covington in 2005. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Raoul Henry Potier and Patricia Scanio Potier, and her sister, Charmaine P. Heyd. Survived by her siblings Ronald H. Potier (Deniese), Toni P. Baudier (Bruce), Patricia P. Fortier (Robert), and Raoul "Ray" H. Potier, II (Jacqui). Proud Aunt of Ronald H. Potier, II, Jessica M. Thompson (Ian), Blake A. Baudier (Averell), Robert "Bobby" Potier, Allyce B. Lemon, Melissa C. Fortier and her favorite great-nephews, Xander J. Lemon and Asher H. Lemon. She also leaves behind cousins by the dozen and many friends. Donna was a graduate of Cabrini High School class of 1984 and John Jay Beauty College, where she became a talented hair dresser. She loved music, painting, jewelry making, the Saints, and her large Italian family. She could be found anywhere punk rock was playing and was an avid patron of music venues in New Orleans. She loved New Orleans and missed being in the heart of the city. Donna was a free spirit who shared her love of George Harrison, old movies, Audrey Hepburn, and her favorite color, purple, with all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 12:15 pm, in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Thursday, March 21, 2019 AT 12:15 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and continue until Mass time. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary