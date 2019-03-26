The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Donna Cruanes
Donna Lynn Fucci Cruanes

Donna Lynn Fucci Cruanes Obituary
It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Donna Lynn Fucci Cruanes on Friday, March 22nd, 2019. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her son, Eric (Yvonne), grandchildren Brandon, Jared, and Mikayla, parents, Johnny and Totsy, siblings Mark (Eileen), Vicki (Matt), Matt (Gina) and Chrissi (Dave), and many extended family members and devoted friends. A service will be held on Thursday, March 28th at Jefferson Presbyterian Church, 4451 E. Falk place, Jefferson, LA. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM-2PM with a service to begin at 2PM. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to cover funeral expenses. Please contact Vicki for information on donating at [email protected] Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
