Donna Maria Rabalais Deroche of Luling, La, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2019, at the age of 81. Mom was a devoted wife, mother and proud grandmother. She loved her grandson Mark forever and ever. She loved flower gardening and puttering around in her yard and, on the day she passed away, her fruit trees, Gerber daisies and yellow Irises were in bloom. She attended Hahnville High School and was a Majorette. She met Dad and in 1955 they were married in the Old St. Anthony of Padua Church located in Luling at the intersection of Ellington Avenue and 1st Street. In her younger years, she loved to water ski, fish and go trawling at Lake Salvador in Louisiana. She even played tennis for a time. For 49 years, she and Geary were happily married and looked forward to Birthdays, Christmas, New Years, Mardi Gras and Easter. She made sure her grandson had an Easter egg hunt for the past 14 years. In her later years, she loved to shop and doted on her little poodle Jacquee, but health problems persisted and she ultimately had to leave her beloved home in October 2018. She was preceded in death by her devoted and beloved husband, Geary Joseph Deroche; parents, Penn & DLO Rabalais; brothers, Melvin (Billy) Rabalais, Ronald Rabalais and Steve Rabalais. She is survived by her daughter, Dena Deroche Thomas (Steven); and her son, Craig Deroche (Patty) and grandson, Mark Deroche; brother, Raymond Rabalais; sister, Dolores Rabalais Alexander; and sister, Murriel Rabalais Falgout; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to express grateful thanks especially to Darlene Alexander Buras, Ricky Alexander and Stephanie Alexander DeCastro for helping her most recently as well as over the years. Visitation for family will be from 9:00am to 10:00am at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco, LA, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, followed by open visitation for friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm. A small service will be held immediately after the visitation hours at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery at 1279 Paul Mallard Road in Luling. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary