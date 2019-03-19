The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Donnell H. Glass Obituary
Donnell H. Glass passed away on March 9, 2019. Mr. Glass was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Artist Wilson. Donnell is survived by three daughters, Lonell Taylor, Charlie Donnell Glass and D'N Donnell Glass, his mother, Debbie White, and two brothers, Don H. Glass Jr. and Donny H. Glass Sr. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Tharp-Sontheimer Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
