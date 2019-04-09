The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service
3245 Gentilly Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70122
(504) 282-1202
Donnie Chris Mason, age 61, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Touro Infirmary Hospital. He was born November 13, 1957 in New Orleans, LA to the union of the late Thomas (Mike) Mason and Margie May Miller Mason. Donnie was educated in the Orleans Parish School System and later became employed as a laborer in maintenance personnel. He will be lovingly and greatly missed. He leaves to cherish fond memories: brothers: Carl W. Mason, Derrick (Rickey) Mason Sr., Brian Keith Mason; sisters: Lauren G. Moore and Tammy E. Age; loving and devoted aunt Alice Marie Brashears. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and all whose lives were touched by Donnie are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration on Thursday, April 11, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Kerry Brashears, Sr. of Victory in the Word Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 10400 Old Gentilly Rd., NOLA 70122. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
