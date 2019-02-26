Doretha Theresa Smith Scott departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born on February 13, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to the late Robert and Mary Smith. She was 85 years old and was a retired owner of Dee's Café in Empire, LA after Hurricane Katrina, a resident of Loranger, LA for 12 years. Beloved wife of Robert Lee Scott. Loving mother of Wanda J. Brown and James M. Brown (Marzella), and the late Joel C. Brown (Audrey). Stepmother of Jason Lee, Sylvia, Carissa and Robert Earl Scott. Sister of the late Robert (late Mercedes) Smith Jr. and Bernard (Willie Mae) St. Ann. Godmother of Charlete Johnson Burke. She is also survived by devoted friends Mary Hall, Willie Mae St. Ann, Sharon Chambers, Dobbietta Lacey, Joyce Brown Denet, Ida Mae Sullivan and Amanda Scott, 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Doretha's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 28698 Highway 23 Port Sulphur, LA 70082 at 11 a.m. The public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Father Gerald Stapleton will Celebrate the Mass. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Good Harbor Buras, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Highway 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary