Doris DuQuesnay Jenny passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was 91 years old. Born in New Orleans, Doris graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge with a BA in Psychology. While at LSU, she was a member of Alpha XI Delta sorority and was on their homecoming court. She received her teaching certificate from Loyola University in New Orleans and was on their Campus Court. For six years, she taught third grade in Orleans Parish Public School System. After the birth of her first child, she became a stay at home mother. She was a parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini Parish prior to Hurricane Katrina and she was a devout Catholic. Doris is survived by her three children, Kathleen Jenny Maestri (Brian), T. Michael Jennings (Kim), and Pamela Jenny. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Elizabeth Maestri, Dr. Thomas Maestri, Michael Jennings, and Kristen Jennings, and one great grandchild, Connor Maestri. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Jenny, and her parents, Alfred J. DuQuesnay and Sarah Centanni DuQuesnay, of New Orleans, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 (Noon) in the J. Garic Schoen chapel located in Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in New Orleans. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until Noon. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Mausoleum. Masses would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary