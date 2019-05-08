Doris Gaines Modica passed away on Friday May 3, 2019, at the age of 97. A native of East St Louis, Illinois. Daughter of the late Clyde Gaines and Dora Gaines, she moved to New Orleans in 1945 to marry her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles J (Chuck) Modica who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Edith Hamilton and Betty Bastian. Doris is survived by her children Gail Vowell (Robert) of North Carolina, and Dorothy Hollingsworth of Norco, Louisiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anne Ranatza (Anthony), Karen Waguespack (Alfred), Kevin Hollingsworth (Cristy), and Karl Hollingsworth (Shelly), as well as five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Doris retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Chalmette after 30 years of service and enjoyed traveling, bowling, and participating in activities with the AARP and University City Lions Club for many years. She was a member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church where she was in the church choir. The family would like to express their appreciation for the nurses and staff of St Joseph of Harahan Nursing Home especially Javon, Nancy, DeeDee, Gail and many others who were always there for her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 am followed by an 11:00 am service. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. The family is requesting donations to St Catherine's Hospice 421 West Airline Hwy Suite L Laplace, La 70068 in lieu of flowers. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019