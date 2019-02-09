|
|
Doris "Dottie" Gjertsen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 87. Born on March 29, 1931 in Iuka, Mississippi. Dottie lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures, spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John Arthur Gjertsen. Dottie is survived by her five children Lynne Altom (Thomi), Donna Tall, Hokie Gjertsen, Cheryl Thibodeaux and John Gjertsen II (Penny); eleven grandchildren Jason, Joshua, Sarah, Brad, Kris, Shane, Natalie , Kristina, Nick, Ashley and Eric; thirteen great-grandchildren Carleigh, Wheldon, Landen, Rilynn ,Breanna, Rebecca, Brad, Kyle, Tristan, Tate, Tyce, Nolan and Sutton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019