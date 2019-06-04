Doris "Chickie" Guillera Hauck passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the cherished wife of the late Rene Hauck Sr. Loving mother of Rene Hauck Jr. (Dianna), Joanne St. Pierre (McLeon Jr.), David Hauck (Cindy) and the late Patricia McGuire (Mack) and Susanne Hauck. Daughter of the late Michael and Florence Timpson Guillera. Sister of the late Vincent, Howard, Anita, Evelyn, Felicia and Lorraine. She is also survived and fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, along with her many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Doris was born in Camden, New Jersey and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish where she enjoyed simple pleasures and caring for her family and friends. She was well loved and affectionately known for her good nature and generous heart. Her love for a good game of Pokeno and many cups of tea was surpassed only by her love for her family and friends. She will be forever remembered as a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who treasured her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, June 7th from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, followed by a funeral service in Doris' memory beginning at 11:00AM. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary