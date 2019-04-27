Doris Irene Scarsdale Merritt was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on September, 7, 1926. She was called to her final resting place on April 8, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana. Preceded in death by her parents Walter Herman Scarsdale and Pauline Foster Scarsdale; 3 brothers, Walter Jr., Robert and Joe Neel; her son John and great-grandson Aaron. She is survived by her daughter Paula M. Windham, son-in-law Mike, 3 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren. Doris was raised in Searcy, Arkansas and received an Associate of Arts degree from Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas. She married John Sterling Merritt in 1948 and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where she worked for Arkla Gas Co. and later for Beard Poulan Chain Saw Co. She divorced in 1962, later relocating to Houston, Texas with Texas Eastern Corp. where she became the Supervisor for the newly formed Word Processing Department. She was an active member of the National Secretaries Association and the Toastmasters Club. She received many awards for her accomplishments. She strived to promote women in management positions. Doris retired in 1989 and moved to Slidell, Louisiana to be near her daughter and family. After Katrina she lived with them until her death. Doris was an active and independent woman who always had a smile on her beautiful face. She was devoted to her faith, family and friends. She was an active member of Aldersgate Methodist Church. Special thanks to Aldersgate Care Team. Their support, love and weekly cards for almost 2 years brought her so much joy. She knew how much she was loved. She will be terribly missed by her daughter and those that loved her. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:00 am at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Slidell, Louisiana. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2019