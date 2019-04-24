Doris Lonon Cade departed this life on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Cade, Sr.; Mother of Aloha, Herbert, Jr. (Roselyn), Herman (Denise) Cade and Michelle Cade Nero; Youngest daughter of the late Moses, Sr. and Olivia Robinson Lonon. Sister of the late Edna L. Aaron, Ardell L. Bradley of Columbia, MD, Moses, Jr., Herbert, and Arthur Lonon. Survived by Jack (Kathy) Stapleton, Gloria Collins of Chicago, IL, and Dorothy Frank. Grandmother of Marquetta, Quivanda (Rikki), and Thaddeus Cade, Quiana (Seth) Sternhagan, Whitney, III (Nayanka), Courtney, Brit (Gardenia) Nero, and Ashley Nero (Melvin) Bartley; Great-Grandmother of Alexandria, Elijah and Noah Sternhagan, Amari Cade, Mark Magee, R'eal, Whitney, IV, & Chloe' Nero, Courtney & Ty Nero, Asia Holiday, Cade, Anyah, & King Nero, Brayan & Melina Bartley. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Doris was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. She attended Gilbert Academy on St. Charles Ave, Gaudet Episcopal High School, and was a graduate of Dillard & Tulane (Masters) Universities. She retired from the Orleans Parish School System. She also worked in various positions for the State Dept of Education and also taught at Dillard University. She was a very active member of St Luke's Episcopal Church. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, officers, and members of St Luke's Episcopal, Changing A Generation FGB, and World of Life Christian Center Churches, priest and parishioners St Joan Of Arc Catholic Church, also employees of Orleans Parish Schools, State Dept of Education, Dillard University, US Postal Service, NO Police Dept, Southern Yacht Club, Delta Queen Steamboat and AT&T, members of Dames Bridge Club, Poker and Pokeno Clubs are invited to attend the Funeral Service at St Luke's Episcopal Church, 1222 N. Dorgenois Street on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd NOLA, 70124; Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary