Doris Mae Brown was born on November 5, 1959 and departed this life on March 30, 2019. "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want." Psalm 23:1. She was the first born of three children to the union of the late Dorothy Mae Brown and Eddie Brown. Doris was educated in the New Orleans Public School System. She was employed by Touro Hospital for many years. She was a loving and kind co-worker and she was known as "The Cake Lady" at Touro because of all the delicious cakes she would bake. Doris was a proud cancer survivor. She loved to travel and for relaxation she loved to play "bingo". She was a loving mother to her only son, Leo Brown and a proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Leo, Jr., Darrian and Najah Brown. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Mae Brown and Eddie Brown, and one grandchild, Louis Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Leo Brown, her devoted companion, Willie Jackson, two sisters, Diane (Eugene) Young, and Elouise (Lherisson) Fontilisse, three grandchildren, Leo, Jr., Darrian and Najah Brown, one Godchild, Chenell M. Saint-Juste, two nieces, Demika L. Brown and Eurika L. Young, one nephew, Lherisson "Larry" Fontilisse, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., NOLA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019