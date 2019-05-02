|
Doris Mae Campbell-Garnier entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the age of 73. Doris was born to the union of the late Calvin and Alma Sreal-Campbell of Abbeville, LA. Doris leaves to cherish her memories to her children Terry Ann Garnier, Philip Garnier, Jr. (Janel), Everett Garnier, Sr. (Brittany). Her long life companion Robert " Bob" Hendrix. 11 grandchildren Philip, III (Tanisha), Aman, Keierra, Everett, Jr. (EJ), Kevin, Cameron, Keisean, Xavier, Christoff, Kyrie' and Shane. 3 great-grandchildren Philip, IV, Lauren, and Christopher. A stepchild Aaron Granier. Former Husband Philip (Cheryl) Garnier, Sr. Siblings Donald Campbell, her twin Dorothy Mae (Curtis) Campbell-Price, Rita Campbell-Hawkins, and Edna Campbell-Rosette. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her daughter Reklessa Marie Garnier, brothers Edward James, Calvin and Raymond Campbell, her sister Emily Campbell-Webster and grandson Kendrick Peter Garnier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM, Church of Christ 3644 Louisa St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
