Doris Mae Drexel Green passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home in Kenner. As the Queen of our family, Doris, affectionately known as Nannie, was the focal point of our family. She kept our traditions alive and our love for family true. She will be forever missed but we take solace in knowing that she has joined the love of her life,Billy (Dadoo), and is in God's loving arms. Beloved wife of the late Berkeley "Billy" T. Green. Doris is survived by her children Randolph "Randy" Drexel Green (Angela) and Shelley Green Weaver (Doug); grandchildren Courtney Green Hayes (Jesse), Blake Randolph Green, Haley Marye Green, Hillary Bodron Wilson (Zachary), Matthew Weaver (Becky); great grandchildren Ashton David Hayes, Kerrington Grace Hayes, Bryson Patrick Wilson and Grayson Lane Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her parents Hazel B. Drexel and Frank Drexel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019