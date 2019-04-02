The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Doris McCrea Pauratore passed away on March 29, 2019 at age 88. She was born in New Orleans to the late J.W. McCrea and Louise Antoinette Bozant McCrea. Doris was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Caro J. Pauratore and her brother, Douglas K. McCrea. She was the mother of Louise Ryals (Jim), Toni Bourquard (Edward), Tina Seever (Dave), Mary Beth Stilley (Mike) and Carol Pauratore. Sister of Donald McCrea (Shirley). Proud grandmother of Jeremy Falanga, Christopher (Carmen), Kimberly (Byron Brooks) and Michael Ryals, Matthew Sprawls (Amy), Kyle and Zachary Seever, Jeanette Whitney (George), Rebecca McCloskey (Sean) and Robert and Roxanne Legere. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and her beloved furbabies, Max, Shadeaux and Peanut. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy and was a member of St. Ann Church where she volunteered for over a decade. Doris and her husband, Caro volunteered together at East Jefferson General Hospital for more than 15 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9 am until 11 am followed by a graveside service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Ann Catholic Church in Metairie. To view the guestbook online and leave condolences, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
