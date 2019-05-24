The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Doris Prattini Scott passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 97. Wife of the late Royce C. Scott. Mother of Lynne Scott Whatley (Don) and Roy Michael Scott (Debbie). Sister of Shirley Prattini McGovern, and the late Cyril Prattini, Norma Prattini Penney, Lloyd Prattini and Ruby Prattini D'Orville. Grandmother of Lauren Scott Calhoun (Ryan) and Meghan Scott Adams (Ray). Great grandmother of four. Daughter of Rita Arnold and Conrad Prattini. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow in Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 28, 2019
