Doris Rita Estelle, quite possibly the world's most senior physical therapist, died on February 13, 2019 in River Ridge, LA, of natural causes. Born on December 4, 1920, Ms. Estelle lived to be 98. Doris Estelle was born and raised in Franklin, LA, where she lived with her father, Louis Willie Estelle, and mother, Veronique Herbert Estelle, plus her siblings, William, Irving, Daisy Belle, and Douglas on a sugar cane planation where her father was in charge of the dairy. Doris ultimately followed her sister, Daisy, to New Orleans, and received her diploma in nursing from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. It was at Charity Hospital that Doris developed a specialty in the treatment of communicable diseases. After graduating in 1942, Doris joined the US Army Nurse Corps. She served in Tunisia, North Africa, and in Naples and Florence, Italy from 1942 to 1946. Working immediately behind the front lines in North Africa in a mobile hospital, Doris treated polio patients as well as wounded soldiers. One of her favorite shared memories was of being on the first troop ship to return to the US at the announcement of the war's end. The ship she was on was in the Strait of Gibraltar, with a course set for Japan, when the ship's Captain announced they would be returning immediately to the US via New York Harbor because the war had ended. Because of Doris' wartime experience, she went to the Medical College of Virginia for a year of Physical Therapy training, finishing her certification in 1947. The program Doris attended was one of a few at that time that offered this specialized training. The MCV program was established to explore rehabilitation treatment avenues for those wounded in war, and it was funded by a task force created by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Upon completing her PT certification, Doris returned to New Orleans to work as the assistant chief therapist at the New Orleans Veterans Center. Here she treated veterans with brain injuries, amputations and tuberculosis. She then moved to Southern Baptist Hospital as the chief therapist where she helped design and run the acute care department. While in the National Guard from 1946-62, she was one of only three women, and the only woman from New Orleans, to complete the Command General Staff Course during 1954 to 1962. She retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Major in 1962. After a brief retirement at age 66, she returned to work in Home Health providing direct care to home bound patients and staff supervision and training to therapists. She finally retired in 2011 at the age of 91. Doris was the owner and caregiver of many cats. They gave her another chance to provide care, once retired. Doris Estelle's life ended quietly in her sleep. She was a beloved sister, cousin, aunt, caregiver and health provider for countless people. Her gifts to this world were large and will not be forgotten. Ms. Estelle is survived by her first cousin, Richard Terrebonne of River Ridge, LA, and her second cousins, Teresa Russo of River Ridge, LA, Dean Terrebonne of Beaumont, TX, and Faye Tucker of W. Monroe, LA. She is also survived by her two nieces, Deborah Estelle of Massachusetts, and Veronica Estelle of Colorado. Ms. Doris Estelle's graveside service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM in All Saints Mausoleum, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary