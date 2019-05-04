Doris Roussel Barrios passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roland N. Barrios; her parents, Albin J. Roussel and Susan Folse Roussel; and her sister, Mary Lou Lewis. She is the beloved mother of Susan Barrios Hendry (Doug), Mark G. Barrios (Karen), and Paul G. Barrios (Matty). She is the devoted grandmother of Stacy Barrios (Robbie Alan), Kevin Barrios, Blake Barrios (Alyssa), Brianna Barrios, Justin Gray (Ariel), Jenna Gray, and Jacob Gray. She is the loving great-grandmother of Cole Barrios, Ray Gray, and Jude Gray. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A member of the Westbank Pioneers, Doris was well known for making the best peanut butter fudge in town. She enjoyed dancing and was most passionate about spending time with her family. A loving wife, mother grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Visitation will continue on Monday, May 6, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM all at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 701 Burmaster Street, Gretna, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019