Sister Doris Rozilia Brooks, 92, a native of New Orleans was born on February 12, 1927 to the union of the late Alton and Rozilia Eaglin. She answered her Master's call on Wednesday June 5, 2019 to come enter the "Haven of Rest". She is survived by her four (4) sons and their wives: Henry (Adeline), Ceasar (Debra), Sidney (Cheryl), and John (Gale). She leaves to mourn her passing 21 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren, her loving cousin Josephine Richardson, Chicago Illinois. Pre-deceased by her husband, Henry Brooks Sr, her son Roger Van Brooks, her two (2) brothers Alton and David Eaglin. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends and the neighbors of the Calliope projects. Relatives and friends of the family also, pastor, officers and members of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches, Women's Department of the Louisiana Freeman Association Women's Department are invited to attend her celebration of Life Services on Thursday June 13, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church of La., 192 Ursulines Avenue beginning 9:00 AM. Church Visitation at 8:00 AM Interment in Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019