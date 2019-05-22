Doris Ruth Rutherford, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Oak Park Village of Slidell. Doris was a native of Cameron Texas, and a longtime resident of Terrytown/Gretna, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Emmett William Rutherford, as well as her parents, Pansy Richards and Thurman Donaldson. Doris was the mother of Ronnie Holloway and his late wife Brenda of Florida and Larry Rutherford (Lisa) of Slidell, Louisiana. Also survived by four grandchildren Patrick and Kevin Holloway, as well as Justin and Ashton Rutherford. Doris is also survived by six great grandchildren. Doris was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in New Orleans for 64 years. She also taught preschool and Sunday school for decades at Calvary Baptist. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in WESTLAWN CEMETERY, GRETNA, LOUISIANA. Visitation on TUESDAY after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. The family requests donations be made in Doris's memory to , in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 28, 2019