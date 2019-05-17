Doris Vicknair Marse died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima. She was 88, a native and lifelong resident of Reserve, LA. Beloved wife of the late Lester J. Marse, Sr. Beloved mother of Lester J. Marse, Jr., Father John J. Marse, Ralph J. Marse, Gerald P. Marse and the late Agnes Marse Jacob. Mother-in-law of Malcolm Jacob and Nora Marse. Grandmother of Ryan J. Marse, Anthony G. Jacob, Joey M. Megte and the late Jennifer M. Marse. Step Grandmother of Michelle Matt, Nickki Slayton and Chris Pineda. Great grandmother of Reed, Amelia and Liam Marse and Olivia and Luke Jacob. Step Great Grandmother of Anna, Craig Jr., Cameron and Lilly Ana. Daughter of the late Clinton Vickniar, Sr. and Marie Audiffred Vicknair. Sister of the late Clinton Vicknair, Jr. and Ronald J. Vicknair. She was a loving mother who gave her all to family and friends. She taught numerous children in the catechical programs of St. Peter Church and was Director of Religious Education at St. Christopher the Martyr Parish in Metairie for twenty-five years. The family would like to extend special thanks to the physicians, nurses, and staff of St. James Parish Hospital for the loving care they provided to our mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1550 Hwy 44, Reserve on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Peter School or St. Charles Catholic High School. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 21, 2019