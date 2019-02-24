Dorothy Almina Love, a retired educator of the Jefferson Parish School System, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 91. She was a native of Waggaman, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of the late Charles Love. Loving mother of Allison "Cookie" Love-Morton, Jeffery (Connie) Stovall, and Jeffery (Helen) Wofford, Sr. of Newport News, VA. Devoted grandmother of Chad R. Morton of Mt. Rainier, MD. Daughter of the late Pleasant Love and Almina Francis Love. Granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Simon Francis. Sister of the late Milton, Stanley, Gilbert, Roy, Lowell, Lucille and Rita Love and Mae Love Wilson. Dorothy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Little Zion Baptist Church #3 and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Little Zion Baptist Church #3, 441 Wilson St. Marrero, LA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Norman Smith, III officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary