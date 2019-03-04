The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Dorothy Plaisance
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Plaisance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Friloux Plaisance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ann Friloux Plaisance Obituary
Dorothy Ann Friloux Plaisance entered peacefully into heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Whitney Joseph Plaisance, Jr. A loving mother of Wanda P. Fonseca (Clark), Keith Plaisance (Melanie), Terran P. Loupe (Carlin), Kent Plaisance (Gloria), Wendy P. Coker (Troy), Dwayne Plaisance (Tracy), Whitney Plaisance III (Richeal) and the late Warren Plaisance. A proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and the late Trudy Plaisance. Daughter of the late Leonie Robert Friloux and Dennis Friloux. Sister of Melba F. Lemoine (the late Steve), Betty F. Baudouin (the late Lawrence), Alvin Friloux (Doris) and preceded in death by Clifford Friloux, Donald Friloux, Amos Friloux, Dennis Friloux, Irvin Friloux, and Winfield Friloux. She is also survived by her furry companions; Sweet Pea and Sandy, numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 82, a native of Waggaman, Louisiana and lifelong resident of Ama, Louisiana. Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cooking, victory garden, trawling with her husband and mostly spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She never met a stranger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, Louisiana on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 9:00 am until Mass time. Interment following in St. Charles Mausoleum, Luling, Louisiana. On line condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now