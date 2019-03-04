Dorothy Ann Friloux Plaisance entered peacefully into heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Whitney Joseph Plaisance, Jr. A loving mother of Wanda P. Fonseca (Clark), Keith Plaisance (Melanie), Terran P. Loupe (Carlin), Kent Plaisance (Gloria), Wendy P. Coker (Troy), Dwayne Plaisance (Tracy), Whitney Plaisance III (Richeal) and the late Warren Plaisance. A proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and the late Trudy Plaisance. Daughter of the late Leonie Robert Friloux and Dennis Friloux. Sister of Melba F. Lemoine (the late Steve), Betty F. Baudouin (the late Lawrence), Alvin Friloux (Doris) and preceded in death by Clifford Friloux, Donald Friloux, Amos Friloux, Dennis Friloux, Irvin Friloux, and Winfield Friloux. She is also survived by her furry companions; Sweet Pea and Sandy, numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 82, a native of Waggaman, Louisiana and lifelong resident of Ama, Louisiana. Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cooking, victory garden, trawling with her husband and mostly spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She never met a stranger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, Louisiana on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 9:00 am until Mass time. Interment following in St. Charles Mausoleum, Luling, Louisiana. On line condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary