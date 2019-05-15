|
|
Dorothy Bland James passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Dorothy Bland James is survived by her husband Lloyd "Pete " James, Sr., children: Sandra James-Scott, Dianne James-Dupree, Sylvia James-O'Conner, Lois Lynette James and Lloyd James, Jr.; siblings: Ernest Bland, Ceola Bland, Cleo Bland, Sam Bland, Ruby Bland-Gillman, Theresa Bland, Yvonne Bland-Gibson, and Hordrice Bland. Preceded in death by her father Willie Bland, Sr., mother Hazel Bland-Feliciana, sister Gloria Bland-Johnson, and brother Willie Bland, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 2407 Louisa St., New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Reverend Cyril Grayson, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019