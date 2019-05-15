The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service
3245 Gentilly Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70122
(504) 282-1202
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
2407 Louisa St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
2407 Louisa St
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Dorothy Bland James passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Dorothy Bland James is survived by her husband Lloyd "Pete " James, Sr., children: Sandra James-Scott, Dianne James-Dupree, Sylvia James-O'Conner, Lois Lynette James and Lloyd James, Jr.; siblings: Ernest Bland, Ceola Bland, Cleo Bland, Sam Bland, Ruby Bland-Gillman, Theresa Bland, Yvonne Bland-Gibson, and Hordrice Bland. Preceded in death by her father Willie Bland, Sr., mother Hazel Bland-Feliciana, sister Gloria Bland-Johnson, and brother Willie Bland, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 2407 Louisa St., New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Reverend Cyril Grayson, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
