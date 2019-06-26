Dorothy Clade Fayard passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Mrs. Fayard was born in New Orleans on July 1, 1919 and lived to be 4 days shy of 100. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Ola Albert Fayard, Jr.; her parents, Edward and Magdalena Clade; two sisters, Marion Carlton and Elaine Konkel. She leaves behind five children, Jeanne Turnipseed (Bob), Mary Ellen Alack (Jimmy), Ola Fayard III (Diane), Elaine Kottemann (Ron), and Paul Fayard (Sarah); 7 grandchildren, Paul Turnipseed, Leslie Turnipseed (Richard), Amy Turnipseed (Steve), Crista Madison (Jeff), Lisanne Alack, Matthew Kottemann (Shannon), Daniel Kottemann, Ashley Kottemann; and 10 great grandchildren, Ava, Harlan, Marea, Emma Grace, Jon Paul, Luke, Lilia, Eleny Rose, Gabriel, Lucy and Abbey. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fayard's life was filled with family, friends, food and fun and she will be missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM until time of Mass at 12:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 631 State Street, New Orleans. Burial will follow in St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery #2. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary