Dorothy "Dot" Conerly Stewart, a native of New Orleans, 78, departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Winder, Georgia. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband Henry L. Stewart Sr., four children, Henry Jr, Donna, Diahann, and Dwayne. Daughter of the late Luebertha Williams Conerly and Jim Conerly Sr., Sister of Catherine Williams, Jeanette Ingersoll, Shirley Ann Towner, Sarah Branch and Jim Conerly Jr. (Cassandra). Also survived by two daughters-in-law Maggie Stewart and April Stewart, two brothers-in-law; six grandchildren, Lionel McClendon, Trenise Jones, Trishell Stewart, Michael Stewart Jr., Amari Stewart, Jamal Stewart; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by three children, Brian Anthony, Byron Keith, and Michael Blair Sr.; one sister Doretha Maison, and three brothers, Julius Conerly, Willie Conerly, Billy Joe; one sister-in-law Alice Stewart, one brother- in-law Thomas Stewart III. She retired from the offices of Dr. Shelton Barnes and Dr. Kirby Green, was a member of Full Gospel Church of God In Christ. After Katrina she joined Anointed Word Evangelistic Tabernacle in Lithonia Georgia. A Victory Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Light City Church, 6117 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117 for 10:00 AM. Visitation begins at 9:00AM. Bishop Charles E. Brown Sr., Officiant. Interment will follow Resthaven Memorial Park 10400 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, Louisiana 70127. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019