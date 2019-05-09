Dorothy Edmee Watlington passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1929 to Edmee Octavia Laiche and William Diehl Wallington. She is survived by her four children, Dorothy Elizabeth Watson, David Nunes Henriques, William Douglas Henriques and Howard Nunes Henriques; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dorothy was an avid reader, with biographies, science fiction and poetry being some of her most beloved literature. She loved travel, nature, and spending time with her family. From 1977 to 1994, Dorothy worked in the Dean's Office at Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. After retirement, she resided in New Orleans, Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia and Charles Town, West Virginia. Memorial services will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA, on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, with visitation beginning at 8:30 am and Mass to follow at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Dorothy was full of compassion for all living things and taught her children to be loving and kind to everyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and Chateau de Notre Dame, New Orleans are greatly appreciated. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 18, 2019