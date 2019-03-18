The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
For more information about
Dorothy Normand
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Normand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Honea Normand


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Honea Normand Obituary
Dorothy Honea Normand passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Paul J. Normand. Mother of Nancy N. Toups (Jeffrey) and William P. Normand (Debra). Grandmother of Beth Normand Tusa (Michael), Amy Normand Hebson (Reed), Katie Normand Tarver (Jon), Maggie Normand Mosby (Bill), Emily Toups Gillen (Gavin), and Katherine Toups Smith (Tyler). Sister of the late Mary K. Payne. Great grandmother of thirteen. She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Andrew R. Hebson. Dorothy was born in Columbia, Mississippi to William and Nell Honea. Afterwards she moved to Slidell, Louisiana where she spent her childhood. She was a loving wife and mother and adored grandmother. Dorothy was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank Monique Richard and Jean Richard and Guardian Angels Hospice for the care of their loved one. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019
