Dorothy "Penny" Howard Batiste, a homemaker, entered peacefully into eternal rest in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving children and family on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 87. She was a native of Vacherie, LA and a longtime resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Nelson Batiste Sr., Loving mother of Anthony Wayne Batiste, Burdette (Harry) Johnson, Clyde (Trena) Batiste, Candy Lemieux (Steven), Rashonda (James Jr.) Champagne, and the late Nelson Farley Batiste Jr., and Theron (Shena) Batiste. Stepmother of Yvonne (Ray) Breaux, Gwendolyn (Kenneth) Harrison, and Fannie Mae (Leroy) Nicholas of Reserve, LA. Daughter of the late Ernest Howard Sr. and Nettie Lewis Howard. Sister of the late Percy Howard, Oregan Howard, Ernest Howard Jr., and Ruth Harris; she was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by 37 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Second Highway Baptist Church, Beechgrove Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Jefferson Parish Streets Dept., and Hyatt Centric are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Dr., Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Joseph Johnson Jr., host pastor; Pastor Corey Batiste, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Highway Baptist Church Cemetery (Magnolia Heights)-Vacherie, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary