Dorothy Langley Neal passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James William Neal; her daughter, Mary Uhles; her parents, Ira Langley and Lucille Cox Langley; and her brother, James Robert Langley. She is the loving mother of Jimmie Lee Haygood, Patrick Neal (Ginger), Joseph Neal, Annette Coffield, and John P. Neal. She is the devoted grandmother of Bryan Haygood Jr., Tiffany Isbell, Aaron Haygood, Pamela Brownstein, Paula Uhles, and Kevin Neal. She is the loving great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is the cherished sister of Marynell Ready. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Dorothy was a member of multiple military associations: CPO Wives Club, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and a past Regional President of the Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary