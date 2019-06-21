The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Dorothy Louise Lang, 88, of River Ridge, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 P.M. until services at 3 P.M. at Hartman- Jones Funeral Home of McComb with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery. Dorothy was born to the late Frank L. and Nettie M. Albritton on April 6, 1931 in Bogue Chitto, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving brother, Morris Albritton; one son, Steven R. Lang; and three grandchildren, Michael Lang, Ryan Lang, and Benjamin Lang. She is survived by one brother, Frank L. Albritton; her children, Judy Rishton (Thomas) of Abita Springs, LA, David Lang (Jean) of River Ridge, LA, and Sharon Lang of McComb; grandchildren, Jennifer Ramsey (Don), Lori Rishton, Jason Rishton (Darlene), Darrick Rishton (Kasey), Jarred Lang, Marcie Lang, Carly Lang, and Alinda Lang; several great- grandchildren; one niece, Kathy Sue Pierce; and one nephew, Tommy Scott Albritton. Dorothy was a homemaker who loved gardening and plants. She was a talented crocheter who designed her own patterns. She loved spending time with her family and decorating her home. Dorothy always put others before herself, especially children. You could not leave her house without being fed. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019
