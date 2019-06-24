The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Dorothy Mae Henderson "Dot" Jack

Dorothy Mae Henderson "Dot" Jack Obituary
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Henderson Jack left to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory one brother, Victor Henderson; three sons, Ernest, Dorsey and Alvin Jack. Also survived by eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the life of Dorothy Mae "Dot" Henderson Jack will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2 PM. Interment PRIVATE. Visitation 1 PM IN THE CHAPEL. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019
