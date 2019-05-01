The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service
3245 Gentilly Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70122
(504) 282-1202
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
122 N Dorgenois St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
122 N Dorgenois St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Dorothy Mae Johnson
Dorothy Mae Johnson

Dorothy Mae Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Mae Johnson departed this life on April 26, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on November 4, 1927 to Matilda Alfred and James Clark. Dorothy was married to the late Leroy Johnson for 63 years before he passed away in 2008. She was truly blessed. Dorothy leaves behind 2 siblings: Myra Daniels and Eartha Marie Reed. She also leaves behind 5 beloved children: Linda Pitts, Leroy Johnson, Earthly King, Jeannette Johnson and Lamont Pits. Her love was extended through these children and gave her 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 3, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at First Pentecostal Church, 122 N Dorgenois St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Rick Wyser, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
