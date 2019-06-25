Dorothy Marie Holbrook Ponder of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born December 31, 1918, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of the late James Michael Holbrook and Mae Holbrook; and was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Elven E. Ponder. Marie is survived by her sons, Judge Michael E. Ponder and wife, Jennie, Warren D. Ponder and wife, Suzan, and Donald E. Ponder, Sr. and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Casey Ponder, Kelly Ponder, Katey P. Bergeron, Stuart Ponder, Elizabeth P. Memory, Ashley P. Foy, Holly P. Smith and D.J. Ponder and 11 great-grandchildren. Marie was a member of Southside Baptist Church, PEO, an avid bridge player and loved to play games with her children and grandchildren. She retired from South Central Bell with over 25 years of service. A graveside service was attended by her family. Her family extends their sincere thanks and gratitude to her wonderful caregivers at Amber Terrace and The Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 26, 2019