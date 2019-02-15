Dorothy Marie Roy Dane, fondly known as "Dot" to friends and "TUTU" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren died peacefully in her sleep on February 11th, 2019 in New Orleans at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her father, Alphonse Kenison Roy; her mother, Inez Folse Roy; her brothers, Alphonse Kenison Roy, Jr., Joseph Folse Roy; her sisters, Peggy Roy Resor, Betty Roy Trefny and Faye Roy Bryan; she is survived by her sister, Joel Roy Barnett (Stewart). Dot lived in Bay St. Louis, New Orleans and Metairie, then later she moved to Pass Christian, Mississippi until after Hurricane Katrina, when she moved back to New Orleans, residing in Metairie Towers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John "Jack" Dane, Jr. who died in 2011. Survivors include four children: daughter, Dale Dane De Sonier (Keith) in Lake Charles, Louisiana; son, John Dane, III (Leslie) in Gulfport, Mississippi; daughter, Estelle Debra Dane Norton (Timothy) in New Orleans and daughter Dorothy Dane Shepherd (Bill) in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren: De Sonier family: Emery, Ainsley, Keith (Stephanie); Dane family: John F. (Shirley), Sarah "Sally" Sperry (Austin), Anne Hilton-Roy, Robert Schaeffer (LauraAnn), Margaret "Margot" Vazquez (Alex); Norton family: Timothy (Laura), Taylor (Kristin), Troy (Ashley), Regan; Shepherd family: Stephanie Poverelli (Joseph), Toler (Amy), Dorothy Roy Prochazka (Tyler) and Dane; two step grandchildren: Charlie Kelly and Claire Kelly Lamar (Samuel); and 27 great-grandchildren: Tucker and Chloe Santiago; Dorothy, Windy, Avery and John IV Dane; Taylor, Graham, Lexi, Addi, Jacob, Eloise, Owen and Luke Norton; Isaac and Evangeline De Sonier; Jack, Genevive, John Austin and Henry Brook Sperry; Scarlet Shepherd; Emma Vasquez; Audrey Grace and John William Prochazka; Samuel and Isabella Poverelli; step-great-grandchildren, Isabelle Bates and Daniel Reagan; former daughter-in-law, Susan Ferguson Dane and sister-in-law, Leona Roy and family friend of 40 years, Barbara Richardson. Dot was a devoted wife and mother her entire life. She attended the Academy of Sacred Heart in New Orleans graduating in 1939, where she won the "ROSARY" Sacred Heart Alumnae "ALMA MATER" Athletic Award in 1939. She was a member of the Children of Mary at the Academy of the Sacred Heart. She went off to Lafayette and graduated for SLI (now USL). Upon graduation, she was a PE teacher at the Academy of Sacred Heart for two years; then ran the athletic department at Orange Texas High School. Dot lived a very full life and her door was always open to family and friends. She was proud of being a Girl Scout Troop leader for 12 years at the Academy of Sacred Heart; troops 711 and 712; a house mother for the DEKES at Tulane for a few years; a lifetime member of the New Orleans Sprint Fiesta; following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Estelle Regan Dane, who was the founder of the organization; a long-time member of the Orleans Club, New Orleans Country Club, Pass Christian Yacht Club; Southern Yacht Club ,New Orleans Yacht Club; founding member of the "Lets Dance" club; numerous carnival associations, especially the Krewes of Nereus and Osiris; Dot was on the board of Sarah Mayo Hospital for two years. Dot spent her lifetime supporting her husband and son in their national and international yacht racing obsession and participated herself by skippering and crewing on occasions. She loved her duplicate bridge and especially her Friday afternoon bridge game with her dear friends, Edna Colton, Joey Spencer, Joan Benjamin and Edith Mossy at the New Orleans Country Club. Dot and Jack were members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 105 Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie. Friends may visit at the church, beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Academy of the Sacred Heart, 4521 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, 70115 or St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 105 Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie, 70005 or The Holy Sepulchre, 2955 Ridgelake Drive, Suite 205 in Metairie, 70005. Please visit and sign the family guestbook available online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary